What channel Dolphins vs. Bengals is on and how to watch it via live online stream

The Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals meet up in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason at the Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Kickoff is set for Sunday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Dolphins roster and Bengals roster.

While both franchises invested a top-5 pick in a quarterback just a year earlier, each has taken a different approach to preparing its respective young signal-caller. The Dolphins played Tua Tagovailoa more than half their offensive snaps the previous week while the Bengals kept Joe Burrow on the sidelines. Granted, Burrow’s rookie season ended when he tore multiple ligaments in his knee, but he has since received clearance for action. Unless Burrow’s pleas for preseason reps change the coaching staff’s approach, expect him to sit out again this week.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you can stream it from the CBS website if you have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access CBS for a live stream, you can also watch CBS on Paramount+ or get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Bengals are a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -130 on the moneyline. The Dolphins are a +110 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 36.5.