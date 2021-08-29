What channel Browns vs. Falcons is on and how to watch it via live online stream

The Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons meet up in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Browns roster and the Falcons roster.

The Browns opted against playing Baker Mayfield and a cavalcade of other starters during last week’s preseason tilt, and the team has given no indication that it plans to handle the final exhibition game any differently. The Falcons did the same this past weekend, sitting veterans like Matt Ryan and Jake Matthews as well as top rookie Kyle Pitts. Expect Sunday’s matchup between the two clubs to feature exclusively young and back-of-the-roster players.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you can watch it online with NBC Live Stream or with the NBC apps, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, to access the livestream, you need to have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Browns are a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -255 on the moneyline. The Falcons are a +205 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 36.