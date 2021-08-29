What channel Raiders vs. 49ers is on, how to watch it via live stream, what time it starts

The Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers meet up in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET. Raiders broadcast info can be found here, while the game will air on KPIX 5 (CBS) in the 49ers market. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Raiders roster and the 49ers roster.

The Raiders haven’t exposed their key starters during the preseason, leaving quarterback Derek Carr, tight end Darren Waller, and others on the sidelines. Conversely, the 49ers have played most of their healthy starters, allowing veteran Jimmy Garoppolo and No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance to make their cases as the best quarterback on the roster. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has largely intimated that Garoppolo will start Week 1, but he hasn’t firmly closed the door on Lance changing his mind.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular-season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game via live online stream, you’ll need to use NFL Game Pass. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.

The 49ers are a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -220 on the moneyline. The Raiders are a +180 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at -110.