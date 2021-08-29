What channel Patriots vs. Giants is on, how to watch it via live stream, what time it starts

The New England Patriots and New York Giants meet up in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. ET. Patriots broadcast info is available here, while the game will air on NBC 4 in the Giants market. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Patriots roster and the Giants roster.

Sunday’s preseason finale will provide veteran quarterback Cam Newton and first-round pick Mac Jones a stage to make their final cases for the starting job. That competition grew more complicated this week after a “misunderstanding” of the COVID-19 safety protocols forced Newton to stay away from the team facility for five days. While Newton will return in time for the game, the missed practices and Jones’ upward trajectory could accelerate when the latter takes over as the starter.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular-season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game via live online stream, you’ll need to use NFL Game Pass. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.

The Patriots are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -190 on the moneyline. The Giants are a +160 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 35.5.