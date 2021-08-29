What channel Jaguars vs. Cowboys is on, how to watch it via live stream, what time it starts

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys meet up in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS 47/FOX 30 in the Jaguars market and KTVT 11 (CBS) in Dallas. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Jaguars roster and the Cowboys roster.

Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, hasn’t produced the eye-popping statistics or highlight plays of some other first-round quarterbacks in his class. However, he has still provided glimpses of why the Jaguars took him at the top of the draft and he appears to grow more comfortable with each successive showing. He won’t get to duel with Dak Prescott, however, as the Cowboys’ franchise quarterback expects to sit out the rest of the preseason while he nurses a shoulder issue.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular-season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game via live online stream, you’ll need to use NFL Game Pass. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.

The Jaguars are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -195 on the moneyline. The Cowboys are a +165 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 36.5.