How to watch Sunday, August 29th NFL Network schedule on TV and via live stream

NFL Network will be broadcasting three games on Sunday, August 29th for out-of-market viewers. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys kick things off in the afternoon, while the New England Patriots and New York Giants finish things off in the evening. Former Bay Area rivals meet in between those two contests when the San Francisco 49ers face the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Patriots and 49ers still have to settle on a starting quarterback, although San Francisco’s brass has reportedly made a decision and the players seem to be aware of it. The Patriots had seemed to be favoring Cam Newton, but local media thinks Mac Jones is in a good position with Newton sidelined due to COVID protocols.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the NFL Network slate, you can stream the games via NFL.com, the NFL Network app, and through NFL Gamepass. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription for these. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

Kickoff Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Jaguars TV: CBS 47/FOX 30

Cowboys TV: KTVT 11 (CBS)

Moneyline odds: Jaguars -195, Cowboys +165

Kickoff Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Raiders TV: Broadcast info

49ers TV: KPIX 5 (CBS)

Moneyline odds: 49ers -195, Raiders +165

Kickoff Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Patriots TV: Broadcast info

Giants TV: NBC 4

Moneyline odds: Patriots -190, Giants +160