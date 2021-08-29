 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch Sunday, August 29th NFL Network schedule on TV and via live stream

NFL Network is broadcasting three games for out-of-market viewers on Sunday, August 29th. We break down national and local broadcasting options, and how to watch the game via live stream.

By David Fucillo

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New England Patriots v Philadelphia Eagles
Mac Jones of the New England Patriots looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0.
Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

NFL Network will be broadcasting three games on Sunday, August 29th for out-of-market viewers. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys kick things off in the afternoon, while the New England Patriots and New York Giants finish things off in the evening. Former Bay Area rivals meet in between those two contests when the San Francisco 49ers face the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Patriots and 49ers still have to settle on a starting quarterback, although San Francisco’s brass has reportedly made a decision and the players seem to be aware of it. The Patriots had seemed to be favoring Cam Newton, but local media thinks Mac Jones is in a good position with Newton sidelined due to COVID protocols.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the NFL Network slate, you can stream the games via NFL.com, the NFL Network app, and through NFL Gamepass. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription for these. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

Jaguars vs. Cowboys

Kickoff Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Jaguars TV: CBS 47/FOX 30
Cowboys TV: KTVT 11 (CBS)
Moneyline odds: Jaguars -195, Cowboys +165

Raiders vs. 49ers

Kickoff Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
Raiders TV: Broadcast info
49ers TV: KPIX 5 (CBS)
Moneyline odds: 49ers -195, Raiders +165

Patriots vs. Giants

Kickoff Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Patriots TV: Broadcast info
Giants TV: NBC 4
Moneyline odds: Patriots -190, Giants +160

More From DraftKings Nation