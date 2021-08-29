How did 49ers rookie QB Trey Lance perform in Week 3 of preseason

The San Francisco 49ers will attempt to stay healthier this season in an effort to return to the playoffs after a disappointing 6-10 season. San Francisco also has to make a decision at quarterback between veteran Jimmy Garoppolo and rising rookie Trey Lance, who the team took No. 3 overall in the NFL draft.

Here we’ll take a look at the workload for Lance in the 49ers’ Week 3 preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders and how he performed during his reps.

Trey Lance’s Week 3 stat line

6/13, 46 yards (game in progress)

6 carries, 8 yards, 1 TD (game in progress)

How did Lance perform in Week 3?

The 49ers made a change in how they approached the QB position in the first half. Garoppolo got the start, but Lance came in and split snaps with Garoppolo throughout the first two scoring drives.

Lance didn’t get off to a great start throwing the ball, but he did flash his mobility with a keeper for a touchdown. Lance’s legs will be a key factor in this quarterback competition, but he needs to show he’ll be able to throw the ball effectively to win the job ahead of Week 1.