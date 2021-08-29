Robinson, Hyde, Ogunbowale quiet in Week 3 NFL preseason

The trio of Jacksonville Jaguars running backs James Robinson, Carlos Hyde, and Dare Ogunbowale didn’t do much in the team’s preseason finale at the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and with rookie Travis Etienne suffering a season-ending foot injury just six days earlier against the Saints, it’s understandable.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jags’ passing game handled most of the load in the first half with a few handoffs sprinkled in between.

Stats

The trio combined for just six carries on the afternoon with Robinson taking three for 10 yards, Ogunbowale taking two for six, and Hyde getting a single touch for five. Ogunbowale also caught two passes for eight yards.

Analysis

Like mentioned before, Urban Meyer and staff played it safe with their running backs to avoid further blows to the depth chart.

Fantasy implications

James Robinson is the clear starter here and is a solid RB2 in deeper leagues. The experienced Hyde will be a third-down/redzone type back and may be worth looking into in later rounds. Ogunbowale will be a wait-and-see type of back for season-long leagues as his fantasy worth will hinge on how many touches he gets at the start of the season.