Raheem Mostert, Trey Sermon impress in Week 3 NFL preseason

The San Francisco 49ers have their one-two punch at running back set in Raheem Mostert and Trey Sermon and the first glimpse we got of these two in actual game action together should get both Niners fans and potential fantasy owners excited.

Stats

Both guys got their fair share of touches in the first half with both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance handing off to them. Mostert had seven carries for 53 yards in his preseason debut while the rookie Sermon had seven carries for 37 yards.

Analysis

Both guys are poised to be fully weaponized in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. This counter play shows the potential of what both backs could do once the 49ers kicks the regular season off in Detroit in two weeks.

Trey Lance comes into the game and Kyle goes into his bag and calls QB counter bash. The sky's the limit to SF's ground game pic.twitter.com/rXbkGzTMf9 — Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) August 29, 2021

Fantasy implications

Mostert enters the season as a solid starting Flex player that could emerge into a consistent RB2 option should he stay healthy this season. As a rookie back, Sermon could fly under the radar in re-draft leagues and is ripe to be snatched up by savvy drafters.