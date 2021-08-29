Kyle Pitts shows elusiveness in Week 3 NFL preseason

Atlanta Falcons fans got very limited glimpses of high first-round draft pick Kyle Pitts in the preseason leading up to the Sunday’s finale against the Browns.

While he was still limited in number of snaps against Cleveland, he showed exactly the type of weapon he could be for the Atlanta offense.

Stats

Pitts had just one catch in the preseason finale but made it worthwhile by taking it upfield for 27 yards.

Analysis

This reception put on full display his speed, elusiveness, and ability to be dangerous in terms of YAC. Pitts is viewed as the next evolution of the tight end position, a big, physical force that can move and run routes just like a wide receiver.

Considering this play came out of him running across the line, he can be lined up virtually anywhere on the field and present numerous nightmare mismatches for opposing defenders.

Fantasy implications

Pitts is certainly worth a high-mid round pick as it’s hard to imagine him not immediately putting up numbers for the Falcons offense.