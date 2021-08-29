Who will see playing time for Jaguars vs. Cowboys in Week 3 preseason

UPDATE: The Cowboys plan to rest approximately 30 players, per Michael Gehlken. Safety Malik Hooker will see a lot of work.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday as both teams wrap up preseason play. While the Jaguars still have some issues to sort out with the offense, Dallas will likely once again rest a number of its starting players. Kickoff is Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Quarterbacks

To the surpise of no one, the Jaguars named Trevor Lawrence their starting quarterback this week. He’s struggled a bit in the preseason, and he’ll get another exhibition start this week.

Dallas will not be playing Dak Prescott this week. Instead, the leading contender for the backup job, Cooper Rush, will make the start. Garrett Gilbert and Ben DeNucci will take over after that.

Running Backs

Despite losing Travis Etienne in last week’s game, the Jaguars plan to play most of their starters again this week. With the rookie out for the season, James Robinson and Carlos Hyde should see most of the work with the ones.

JaQuan Hardy, Rico Dowdle, Brenden Knox, and Tony Pollard took snaps for the Cowboys last week while Ezekiel Elliott sat. That’s likely to happen again this week.

Wide Receivers

Marvin Jones has a minor injury. The Jaguars will leave him out of the action this week as he recovers ahead of the regular season. He’s looking like Lawrence’s preferred receiver in this offense. D.J. Chark had surgery for a broken finger, and he’s out until Week 1. That spells plenty of work for Collin Johnson, Laviska Shenault Jr. and Laquon Treadwell with the starters.

Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup all played for Dallas last week. Lamb is on the COVID list, so he’s probably going to miss this one.

Tight Ends

James O’Shaughnessy and Chris Manhertz have been splitting reps at tight end for the Jaguars. There’s nothing to see here.

Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz both saw time with the Cowboys starters last week as Dallas continues to sort out its tight end battle. Out of 16 plays, Jarwin had 10 snaps and Schultz had 12.