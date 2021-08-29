Who will see playing time for Dolphins vs. Bengals in Week 3 preseason

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon as both teams conclude preseason play. Miami plans to sit most of the team’s starters this week. The Bengals do not, and the most notable player taking the field for this one will be second-year quarterback Joe Burrow making his 2021 preseason debut. Cincinnati has been cautious with Burrow as he recovers from a knee injury, but he’s going to see some playing time, at least a little, this week. The game kicks off at 4 p.m. ET.

Quarterbacks

With some solid work through the first two preseason games, Miami will let quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sit this one out, along with most of the other starters.

After missing the first two preseason games, the Bengals will play Joe Burrow this week. He’s making his way back from a pretty serious knee injury last year.

Running Backs

We’re still waiting to see if Malcolm Brown or Myles Gaskin (or maybe even Salvon Ahmed) will lead the Dolphins backfield. Brown saw most of the work with the starters last week, a reverse from the week before. It’ll be interesting to see who from this trio plays this week with Miami expected to sit most of its starters.

Joe Mixon has seen a little work in the preseason. If he does play with the ones this week, don’t expect more than a couple of carries. There’s no reason to put a veteran running back at unnecessary risk.

Wide Receivers

Devante Parker, Will Fuller and Albert Wilson were all on the practice field together this week, a first. Whether or not they play this week hasn’t been made official, but Brian Flores’ comments about sitting most of the starters this week, make it unlikely.

Ja’Marr Chase made his preseason debut last week. He’ll likely play this week again, along with Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. The Bengals are expected to pull their starters when Burron exits, so they might not see many snaps.

Tight Ends

Mike Gesicki saw some work last week, catching two passes for 43 yards. But if Flores sits most of the Dolphins’ starters as promised, it’s unlikely that Gesicki will suit up.

Expect CJ Uzomah and Drew Sample to be out there again with the Bengals’ starters.