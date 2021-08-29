Who will see playing time for Raiders vs. 49ers in Week 3 preseason

The San Francisco 49ers will welcome their former Bay Area neighbors on Sunday when the Las Vegas Raiders come to town to wrap up the preseason. The Raiders are going to stick with their preseason approach of sitting most of the starters. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is taking a different approach, promising to play most of the ones for his team. And then there’s the question of which quarterback will be the Niners’ starter when the regular season opens, Jimmy Garoppolo or rookie Trey Lance. That question has yet to be settled, so this game does carry some intrigue. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. ET.

Quarterbacks

The Raiders have yet to give Derek Carr any work during their first two preseason games, and that’s unlikely to change this week. Kyle Shanahan said that he will play the 49ers’ starters, which includes both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Officially, the team’s starting QB has yet to be decided.

Running Backs

With the Raiders sitting their starters, that means no Josh Jacobs. Kenyan Drake will likely sit too. After leaving Wednesday’s practice, the 49ers had Raheem Mostert back on Thursday. Though Shanahan didn’t say specifically which starters will play, he did make it sound as if everyone available will get at least a few reps. Trey Sermon should be out there as well.

Wide Receivers

No starters, will mean no Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards or Hunter Renfrow for the Raiders. Offensive coordinator Greg Olson said earlier in the week that the team would be looking closely at the other receivers for making cuts, so expect some important snaps for Zay Jones, Willie Snead IV, Dillion Stoner and DJ Turner.

Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Mohamed Sanu all played last week. Shanahan’s comments make it sound as if all three will play this week too.

Tight Ends

George Kittle has yet to see any preseason action, so it will be interesting to see if the 49ers give him a few snaps this week along with the other starters. Darren Waller will sit for the Raiders.