Who will see playing time for Patriots vs. Giants in Week 3 preseason

The New England Patriots and New York Giants will square off in New Jersey this week as the league wraps up the preseason. We still don’t know for certain whether Cam Newton or Mac Jones will be under center for the Patriots in Week 1, so this game could give us another clue. The Giants are planning to play most of their starters, the healthy ones. Kickoff is Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Quarterbacks

Daniel Jones will be out on the field for the Giants to start the game. He and the other healthy starters could play the entire first half. There’s still some intrigue around the Patriots’ quarterback situation, with Cam Newton, who returned to practice on Thursday, and Mac Jones battling for the starting job. They split reps with the ones this week.

Running Backs

Saquon Barkely got some 7-on-7 practice reps this week, but it’s unlikely the Giants will expose him to contact in this week’s preseason game. Damien Harris has a lock on the top spot in New England’s backfield, but with Sony Michel traded to the Rams this week, that should open more opportunities for Rhamondre Stevenson.

Wide Receivers

The Patriots should have their top wideouts available this week, with the exception of K’Neal Harry who’s dealing with a shoulder injury. Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney are unlikely to play as they’re still battling injuries.

Tight Ends

Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph were spending time with the trainers at practice this week, so it remains to be seen if the Giants will have either of their top two tight ends. The Patriots could have Jonnu Smith this week after he returned to practice. Hunter Henry was at practice, but still wearing a red no-contact jersey, so he’s unlikely to play.