Who will see playing time for Browns vs. Falcons in Week 3 preseason

The Atlanta Falcons host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night to wrap up preseason play. Both teams have been very cautious with their starters in the preseason so far, and despite positive practice reports from both squads, and a short injury list, it might be a shock to see the big names dressed for this one. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET.

Quarterbacks

The Falcons have rested most of their starters through the first two weeks of preseason play, so don’t be surprised if Matt Ryan’s status for this week’s game is the same as the last two. Baker Mayfield sat for the Browns this week. The team was planning to announce if starters would play on Friday.

Running Backs

The Browns have been reluctant to play their starters this preseason, so don’t be surprised if Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are out. That means we’ll see more of Corey Taylor and D’Ernest Johnson. Mike Davis returned to practice this week with the Falcons. He could sit again while the Falcons sort out the depth chart behind him.

Wide Receivers

Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage didn’t play last week in the Falcons’ second preseason game. We’ll see if they get any snaps in this one, but don’t be surprised if they don’t. It’s likely the Browns will keep Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry out of action too.

Tight Ends

We’ll see if Kyle Pitts and Hayden Hurst are out there catching passes for the Falcons. Harrison Bryant was in uniform last week, but didn’t catch any passes. He and Austin Hooper may sit this one out.