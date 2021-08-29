Report: Texans trade OLB Shaq Lawson to Jets

Shaq Lawson is returning to the AFC East. After four seasons with the Buffalo Bills and one year with the Miami Dolphins, the outside linebacker is headed to the New York Jets for the 2021 season.

Lawson went to the Houston Texans in a trade involving Bernardrick McKinney and draft picks, but ultimately the Texans decided against keeping him around. He was a backup on the depth chart and his next move to the Meadowlands could provide an opportunity to move up.

Lawson has struggled in his NFL career, posting 20.5 sacks in five seasons. He was a star at Clemson from 2013-15, racking up 20.0 sacks and appearing in a national championship game.

The Jets and Texans are expected to be among the worst teams in the league this season, though Houston has a lot more problems at the moment. New York’s win total is set at 6 while Houston’s is 4 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.