Report: Washington Football Team to start Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback

Ryan Fitzpatrick is back as a starter in the NFL. The journeyman quarterback, who is playing for his ninth NFL team in his career, will get the start for the Washington Football Team in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Ian Rapoport. While Fitzpatrick was always considered the favorite to start, the team had never officially made a decision.

Fitzpatrick is known as a gunslinger willing to take risks, something that has helped and hindered his career. He had great seasons with the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, but was inconsistent at other stops. Fitzpatrick had success last season with the Miami Dolphins but was benched late in the year in favor of Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins felt they had to evaluate the young quarterback despite being in the middle of a playoff race.

From a fantasy perspective, this is big news for owners of Terry McLaurin, Logan Thomas, Antonio Gibson and Curtis Samuel. Fitzpatrick is going to take a lot of chances and while some won’t pay off, others will. The Football Team should have a competent defense, meaning Fitzpatrick’s errors might not prove to be too costly. That gives him the green light to keep firing, which means good things for offensive skill players in Washington.

The Football Team’s win total is set at 8.5 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Washington is +200 to win the NFC East, slightly behind the Dallas Cowboys at +150.