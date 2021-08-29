Dolphins move in front of Bengals in Week 3 on Hail Mary [VIDEO]

The Miami Dolphins pulled a ridiculous Hail Mary off against the Cincinnati Bengals to grab a 29-26 lead late in Week 3 of the preseason. Check out the play below.

Sinnett had a big day, throwing for 343 yards and two touchdowns in what eventually became a win for Miami. Myarick had just one catch for 34 yards, but it turned out to be the biggest catch of the day.

The Bengals were 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook at kickoff. The over/under was set at 36.5. Miami’s Hail Mary didn’t affect the total, but it changed the outcome for those betting on the Bengals against the spread and on the moneyline.

The Dolphins open up the season against the New England Patriots in Week 1. Don’t expect Sinnett or Myarick to feature heavily for Miami in that game. The Bengals will face off against the Minnesota Vikings in the season opener and you can bet they’ll re-evaluate their defensive coverages for late-game situations.