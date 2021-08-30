 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lions cut free agent pickup Breshad Perriman

Detroit Lions are thin at wide receiver, but Perriman still couldn’t stick with the team

By Chet Gresham
&nbsp;Detroit Lions receiver Breshad Perriman catches a pass during training camp at the Allen Park facility on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Detroit Free Press-USA TODAY NET

Cuts are coming in as NFL teams look to get down to their 53-man roster and a big surprise out of Detroit is wide receiver Breshad Perriman being waived, per the team. The Lions let free agents Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay walk last offseason and to replace them, they picked up free agents Tyrell Williams, Perriman and drafted Amon St. Brown.

Perriman had $2 million guaranteed on his one-year $3 million contract, so this wasn’t an easy cut to make. Perriman had turned his career around after an injury riddled start in Baltimore as a deep play receiver for the Buccaneers, but injuries continued to plague him. He did play in the Lions last preseason game, so it seems that he was healthy when he was released.

Perriman should get another shot with a team, but getting cut by the wide receiver-less Lions has to be a low point. The Lions will roll with a mixture of Williams at No. 1, Quintez Cephus, Kalif Raymond and St. Brown at receiver. It won’t be pretty.

