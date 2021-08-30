Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. was set for a breakout season in Minnesota, but things aren’t going to plan after he suffered a meniscus injury last week. Head coach Mike Zimmer gave an update of sorts on Monday, saying that they won’t know Smith’s timetable for return until after his surgery, per The Athletic’s Chad Graff. Zimmer also added that there is a chance it could end his season.

At this point it is impossible to rely on him for fantasy football, and he shouldn’t be drafted in anything other than dynasty leagues. The Vikings backup tight end is Tyler Conklin, who has missed time recently with a hamstring injury. The good news is that Zimmer says that Conklin should return to practice today, per Graff. Conklin should have some value in fantasy, but his upside isn’t nearly as high as Smith’s.

Mike Zimmer said they expect Tyler Conklin to return to practice Monday.



But on the tight end depth without Irv Smith Jr, Zimmer admitted, “It’s not very good.” — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) August 30, 2021

Zimmer says they probably will look outside the organization for more tight end depth. And with cuts starting up in earnest today, there should be some value out there for the Vikings.