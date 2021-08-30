Why are Philadelphia Eagles fans rooting for Carson Wentz in Indianapolis?

If you are a Philadelphia Eagles fan, you probably know why your kindred spirits are all in on Carson Wentz staying healthy and playing well now that he’s with the Indianapolis Colts, but some of you might wonder. In their offseason trade, the Eagles were able to manage a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional second-rounder in 2022 as compensation for Wentz. To turn that second rounder into a first rounder, Wentz will need to do one of two things:

Play 75% of the offensive snaps in 2021

Play 70% of the offensive snaps in 2021 and the Colts reach the playoffs

So far, Eagles fans have had two scares, as Wentz went under the knife to remove a piece of bone from his foot and now has been put onto the reserve/COVID-19 list. Went looked as if he would miss the start of the season with his foot injury, but he was able to return much quicker than many thought. He was on track to return to team drills on Monday and start the season as QB1 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Now, he will miss at least five days due to a close contact with COVID-19, meaning he is likely unvaccinated. A vaccinated player could return in two days after close contact if he had two negative tests in 48 hours, but an unvaccinated player must be out for five days. If he were to have a positive test, the minimum amount of time he could miss would be 10 days.

The five days should still give him enough time to be ready for Week 1, but Eagles fans, and probably Colts fans, can’t be too happy Wentz is unvaccinated. A 17-game season is fraught with injuries as it is, and Wentz is opening himself to miss multiple games if he were to test positive for COVID-19 right before a game was to be played.

Wentz is playing it fast in loose this season with his health and Eagles fans can’t be all that happy about it, while Colts fans would like to see him play a snap or two to figure out how they feel. In the end, it wouldn’t shock anyone if Wentz missed a game this season due to being in COVID-19 protocol.