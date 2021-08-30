Steelers WR Juju Smith-Schuster does milk crate challenge

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster has been known for engaging in viral Tik Tok trends both in his free time and on the field throughout his young professional career. To no surprise, he got in on the latest fad.

That’s right, Smith-Schuster was filmed attempting the ‘Milk Crate Challenge’ on Monday. For those living under a rock and haven’t had one of these videos grace their timelines yet, the challenge consists of setting up several milk crates in the shape of a pyramid with the goal of the participants to successfully make it across the setup unharmed. It usually doesn’t end well.

Fortunately for the Steelers, this did not turn into a disaster.

JuJu Smith-Schuster doing the crate challenge right before the season seems a bit unwise!pic.twitter.com/7huxEYT27G — Action Network NFL (@ActionNetNFL) August 30, 2021

The Pro Bowl wideout has been lambasted by teammates and other players around the league for his antics doing Tik Tok dances, particularly on the logos of division rivals. He has on numerous occasions defended himself, pointing out that it doesn’t affect his production as the top pass catcher within the Pittsburgh offense.

Doing a potentially hazardous stunt like the milk crate challenge just 13 days before Steelers season opener at the Buffalo Bills is no doubt risky, but fortunately for him and the organization, it didn’t end like so many of these videos have ended...