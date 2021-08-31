Chicago Bears roster cuts following 2021 training camp

The Chicago Bears enter the 2021 season hoping to present Justin Fields as their quarterback of the future, even though Andy Dalton will get the nod Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams. The most intriguing position outside of quarterback will be tight end. Can the Bears use Cole Kmet as a dynamic weapon or will they have to play Jimmy Graham more than they want to? Chicago’s defense under new coordinator Sean Desai is also in the spotlight after seeing its play decline in the second half of last season.

*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list

Bears roster cuts

RB CJ Marable

WR Justin Hardy

WR Thomas Ives

WR Jester Weah

WR Javon Wims

OL Gage Cervenka

OL Badara Traore

OL Dareuan Parker

LB Austin Calitro

DE Ledarius Mack

DB Michael Joseph

Bears 53-man roster following roster cuts

TBD