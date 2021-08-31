Cincinnati Bengals roster cuts following 2021 training camp

The Cincinnati Bengals hope to rebound this season with QB Joe Burrow and RB Joe Mixon healthy. The Bengals were struggling last season, but Burrow was improving steadily until he suffered a severe knee injury. The hope is Burrow remains healthy this season and can form a connection with Cincinnati’s skill players.

The wide receiver group is in the spotlight this year, specifically rookie Ja’Marr Chase. He was Burrow’s teammate at LSU and the Bengals opted against offensive line help to grab him in the NFL draft. The early returns have been disappointing and Chase may have some off-field issues to deal with. Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd round out the receiving group. It’ll be interesting to see how the Bengals deploy all three players.

*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list

Bengals roster cuts

QB Eric Dungey

WR Reece Horn

WR Riley Lees

TE Cheyenne O’Grady

TE Pro Wells

C Lamont Gaillard

CB Donnie Lewis*

DT Freedom Akinmoladun

S Kavon Frazier

Bengals 53-man roster following roster cuts

TBD