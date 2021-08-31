 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cincinnati Bengals roster cuts following 2021 training camp

NFL teams are cutting down to the 53-player maximum. We’ll break down the moves as the Cincinnati Bears sort out their roster decisions.

By Chet Gresham
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo in the fourth quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. The Dolphins made a long touchdown drive in the fourth quarter to win 29-26. Miami Dolphins At Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Cincinnati Bengals hope to rebound this season with QB Joe Burrow and RB Joe Mixon healthy. The Bengals were struggling last season, but Burrow was improving steadily until he suffered a severe knee injury. The hope is Burrow remains healthy this season and can form a connection with Cincinnati’s skill players.

The wide receiver group is in the spotlight this year, specifically rookie Ja’Marr Chase. He was Burrow’s teammate at LSU and the Bengals opted against offensive line help to grab him in the NFL draft. The early returns have been disappointing and Chase may have some off-field issues to deal with. Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd round out the receiving group. It’ll be interesting to see how the Bengals deploy all three players.

*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list

Bengals roster cuts

QB Eric Dungey
WR Reece Horn
WR Riley Lees
TE Cheyenne O’Grady
TE Pro Wells
C Lamont Gaillard
CB Donnie Lewis*
DT Freedom Akinmoladun
S Kavon Frazier

Bengals 53-man roster following roster cuts

TBD

More From DraftKings Nation