Buffalo Bills roster cuts following 2021 training camp

The Buffalo Bills wrapped up the 2021 NFL preseason with a 19-0 shutout victory against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday afternoon. The Bills, along with the rest of the 31 NFL teams, will be making roster cuts over the next week to get down to the 53-man limit.

The Bills will have to make some tough cuts on both sides of the football. One position that will be under the microscope for Buffalo is receiver. The top four spots are set with Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders, and Gabriel Davis. However, the last two spots are up for grabs. Jake Kumerow and Marquez Stevenson have played in the preseason and will make it tough for the Bills to cut them. Then there’s the third quarterback spot, which will go to Davis Webb or Jake Fromm.

*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list

Bills ​roster cuts

RB Kerrith Whyte

WR Rico Gafford

WR Lance Lenoir

WR Brandon Powell

WR Duke Williams

TE Bug Howard

OG Steven Gonzalez

OG Forrest Lamp

OL Caleb Benenoch

OL Tyler Gauthier

OL Marquell Harrell

OL Syrus Tuitele

DL Eli Ankou

DT Joey Ivie

LB Tyrell Adams

LB Mike Bell

CB Tim Harris

S Tariq Thompson

Bills ​53-man roster following roster cuts

