Buffalo Bills roster cuts following 2021 training camp

NFL teams are cutting down to the 53-player maximum. We’ll break down the moves as the Buffalo Bills sort out their roster decisions.

By Jovan C. Alford
Marquez Stevenson #5 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball after a catch as Chauncey Rivers #47 of the Green Bay Packers looks to make a tackle during the second half at Highmark Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills wrapped up the 2021 NFL preseason with a 19-0 shutout victory against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday afternoon. The Bills, along with the rest of the 31 NFL teams, will be making roster cuts over the next week to get down to the 53-man limit.

The Bills will have to make some tough cuts on both sides of the football. One position that will be under the microscope for Buffalo is receiver. The top four spots are set with Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders, and Gabriel Davis. However, the last two spots are up for grabs. Jake Kumerow and Marquez Stevenson have played in the preseason and will make it tough for the Bills to cut them. Then there’s the third quarterback spot, which will go to Davis Webb or Jake Fromm.

*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list

Bills ​roster cuts

RB Kerrith Whyte
WR Rico Gafford
WR Lance Lenoir
WR Brandon Powell
WR Duke Williams
TE Bug Howard
OG Steven Gonzalez
OG Forrest Lamp
OL Caleb Benenoch
OL Tyler Gauthier
OL Marquell Harrell
OL Syrus Tuitele
DL Eli Ankou
DT Joey Ivie
LB Tyrell Adams
LB Mike Bell
CB Tim Harris
S Tariq Thompson

Bills ​53-man roster following roster cuts

TBD

