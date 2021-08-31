Denver Broncos roster cuts following 2021 training camp

The Denver Broncos had a heated quarterback battle throughout the preseason with Teddy Bridgewater ultimately beating out Drew Lock for the starting job. The running back position is now in the spotlight with Melvin Gordon dealing with a groin injury. Rookie Javonte Williams figures to be in the mix early and often with Gordon heading towards free agency after the season. The Broncos also hope their secondary will hold up better this season in a division with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.
*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list
Broncos roster cuts
- QB Brett Rypien
- RB LeVante Bellamy*
- WR Branden Mack
- WR DeVontres Odoms-Dukes
- WR Seth Williams
- OG Nolan Laufenberg
- DL Deyon Sizer
- DT Lorenzo Neal Jr.
- LB Peter Kalambayi
- LB Pita Taumoepenu
- LB Josh Watson
- DB Rojesterman Farris
Broncos 53-man roster following roster cuts
