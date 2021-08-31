Cleveland Browns roster cuts following 2021 training camp

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up the 2021 NFL preseason with a 19-10 win against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night. The Browns, along with the rest of the 31 NFL teams, will be making roster cuts over the next week to get down to the 53-man limit.
The Browns will have to make some tough cuts on both sides of the football. One position that Cleveland will have to figure out is running back. We already know that Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are locked into their spots, but how many running backs will the Browns keep? D’Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton, and John Kelly have all played a plenty in preseason and could each make a case on why they should be on the 53-man roster.
*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list
Browns roster cuts
RB Corey Taylor
WR Alexander Hollins
WR JoJo Ward
OT Alex Taylor*
OG Cordel Iwuagwu
DE Romeo McKnight
DT Damion Square
LB Montrel Meander
CB Kiondre Thomas
DB Robert Jackson
K Cody Parkey
Browns 53-man roster following roster cuts
TBD