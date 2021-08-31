Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster cuts following 2021 training camp

The defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be returning all of their key pieces ahead of the 2021 season, but there are a few position battles to watch that will carry on throughout the season. The running back rotation is worth monitoring, with Giovani Bernard joining Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones in the group. The wide receiver situation is worth looking as well, with Antonio Brown and Scottie Miller vying for the No. 3 role. Tampa Bay’s defense will look to maintain speed in its second and third-string players.

*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list

Bucs ​roster cuts

RB Troymaine Pope

WR John Franklin III

WR Josh Pearson

WR T.J. Simmons

TE De’Quan Hampton

OT Chidi Okeke*

G Donell Stanley*

DT Sam Renner

LB Quinton Bell

CB Nate Brooks

CB Antonio Hamilton

CB Cameron Kinley

S Lawrence White

DB Raven Greene

Bucs 53-man roster following roster cuts

