Filed under:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster cuts following 2021 training camp

NFL teams are cutting down to the 53-player maximum. We’ll break down the moves as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sort out their roster decisions.

By Chet Gresham
Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be returning all of their key pieces ahead of the 2021 season, but there are a few position battles to watch that will carry on throughout the season. The running back rotation is worth monitoring, with Giovani Bernard joining Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones in the group. The wide receiver situation is worth looking as well, with Antonio Brown and Scottie Miller vying for the No. 3 role. Tampa Bay’s defense will look to maintain speed in its second and third-string players.

*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list

Bucs ​roster cuts

RB Troymaine Pope
WR John Franklin III
WR Josh Pearson
WR T.J. Simmons
TE De’Quan Hampton
OT Chidi Okeke*
G Donell Stanley*
DT Sam Renner
LB Quinton Bell
CB Nate Brooks
CB Antonio Hamilton
CB Cameron Kinley
S Lawrence White
DB Raven Greene

Bucs 53-man roster following roster cuts

TBD

