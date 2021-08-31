New York Jets roster cuts following 2021 training camp

The New York Jets appear to have found an answer at quarterback after taking Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, but head coach Robert Saleh has a lot of work to do across the roster. The Jets are in rebuilding mode, but hope to remain competitive in each game as they watch their young quarterback develop.

There are questions at wide receiver and running back for New York. Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims are intriguing young players, but Corey Davis and Jamison Crowder are the top two options at the moment. Moore’s injury has not helped his cause. At running back, rookie Michael Carter has failed to break from a group including Ty Johnson, Tevin Coleman and La’Mical Perine.

*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list

Jets ​​​​roster cuts

RB Austin Walter

WR Manasseh Bailey

WR Josh Malone

OL Tristen Hoge

DL Michael Dwumfour

LB Edmond Robinson

CB Corey Ballentine*

S Bennett Jackson

K Chris Naggar

