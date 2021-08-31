Detroit Lions roster cuts following 2021 training camp

The Detroit Lions enter a new era under head coach Dan Campbell. The team traded QB Matthew Stafford in the offseason, bringing in QB Jared Goff and a slew of draft picks in the process. Can Goff show he’s a franchise player or will the Lions continue to overhaul the team after the 2021 season?

The biggest camp battle was the running back position, especially with D’Andre Swift in danger of missing Week 1. Jamaal Williams is a good backup, the Lions need Swift’s dynamic ability to compete offensively. Receiver is also a concern, with no true No. 1 threat on the roster at the moment. Breshad Perriman was a surprise cut, so Tyrell Williams will be the clear No. 1 receiver, but watch for Amon-Ra St. Brown to emerge as the season goes on.

Lions ​​​​​​roster cuts

QB Jordan Ta’amu

RB Javon Leake

RB Robert McCray

RB Michael Warren

WR Victor Bolden

WR Chad Hansen

WR Darius Jennings

WR Breshad Perriman

WR Damion Ratley

TE Charlie Taumoepeau

TE Hunter Thedford

OT Tyrell Crosby

OT Dan Skipper

G Evan Heim

C Evan Boehm

DT Michael Barnett

DT Miles Brown

DT P.J. Johnson

CB Alex Brown

CB Mike Ford

S Alijah Holder

Lions ​​53-man roster following roster cuts

