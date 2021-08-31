 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Detroit Lions roster cuts following 2021 training camp

NFL teams are cutting down to the 53-player maximum. We’ll break down the moves as the Detroit Lions sort out their roster decisions.

By Chet Gresham
The Detroit Lions enter a new era under head coach Dan Campbell. The team traded QB Matthew Stafford in the offseason, bringing in QB Jared Goff and a slew of draft picks in the process. Can Goff show he’s a franchise player or will the Lions continue to overhaul the team after the 2021 season?

The biggest camp battle was the running back position, especially with D’Andre Swift in danger of missing Week 1. Jamaal Williams is a good backup, the Lions need Swift’s dynamic ability to compete offensively. Receiver is also a concern, with no true No. 1 threat on the roster at the moment. Breshad Perriman was a surprise cut, so Tyrell Williams will be the clear No. 1 receiver, but watch for Amon-Ra St. Brown to emerge as the season goes on.

Lions ​​​​​​roster cuts

QB Jordan Ta’amu
RB Javon Leake
RB Robert McCray
RB Michael Warren
WR Victor Bolden
WR Chad Hansen
WR Darius Jennings
WR Breshad Perriman
WR Damion Ratley
TE Charlie Taumoepeau
TE Hunter Thedford
OT Tyrell Crosby
OT Dan Skipper
G Evan Heim
C Evan Boehm
DT Michael Barnett
DT Miles Brown
DT P.J. Johnson
CB Alex Brown
CB Mike Ford
S Alijah Holder

Lions ​​53-man roster following roster cuts

TBD

