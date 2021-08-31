Green Bay Packers roster cuts following 2021 training camp

The Green Bay Packers had an interesting offseason, but thankfully Aaron Rodgers returned to the team for what looks to be the football version of The Last Dance. The Packers should once again be contenders in the NFC and for them to win a Super Bowl, Rodgers will need some help to reach those goals.

The Packers are pretty set at the skill positions offensively this season with some of the top players at their position. The running back spot has a clear pecking order with Aaron Jones being backed up by A.J. Dillon and rookie Kylin Hill to be No. 3 back.

Davante Adams continues to make his case to be the best wide receiver in the NFL, and it will be interesting to see what happens behind him. Green Bay traded for Randall Cobb at the request of Rodgers, and he’ll likely be the top slot guy ahead of Amari Rodgers. Allen Lazard re-signed, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling is always a big threat for the deep ball. The Packers released Devin Funchess, so he is out of the mix.

*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list

Packers ​​​roster cuts

QB Jake Dolegala

WR Chris Blair

WR Devin Funchess

WR DeAndre Thompkins

TE Daniel Crawford

TE Isaac Nauta

OL Jon Dietzen

G Zack Johnson

DL Josh Avery

LB Kamal Martin

CB Dominique Martin

DB Stanford Samuels

P Ryan Winslow

Packers 53-man roster following roster cuts

