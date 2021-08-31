 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Carolina Panthers roster cuts following 2021 training camp

NFL teams are cutting down to the 53-player maximum. We’ll break down the moves as the Carolina Panthers sort out their roster decisions.

By Chet Gresham and Jovan C. Alford
Joey Slye #4 of the Carolina Panthers kicks an extra point in the second quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers wrapped up the 2021 NFL preseason with a 34-9 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday night. The Panthers, along with the rest of the 31 NFL teams, will be making roster cuts over the next week to get down to the 53-man limit.

The Panthers will have to make some tough cuts on both sides of the football. One position that Carolina solidified was kicker as they released Joey Slye and kept Ryan Santoso. Earlier this week, the Panthers acquired Santoso in a trade from the New York Giants.

*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list

Panthers ​​​​​​roster cuts

RB Darius Clark
FB Rod Smith
WR Krishawn Hogan
WR Ishmael Hyman
WR Micah Simon
OT Matt Kaskey*
OT Martez Ivey
G Marquel Harrell
DE Kendall Donnerson
DE Austin Larkin
DT Walter Palmore
DT Mike Panasiuk*
DT Caraun Reid
LB Jonathan Celestin
LB Paddy Fisher
LB Nate Hall
S Brian Cole
S Doug Middleton
S LaDarius Wiley
K Joey Slye

Panthers ​​53-man roster following roster cuts

TBD

