Carolina Panthers roster cuts following 2021 training camp

The Carolina Panthers wrapped up the 2021 NFL preseason with a 34-9 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday night. The Panthers, along with the rest of the 31 NFL teams, will be making roster cuts over the next week to get down to the 53-man limit.

The Panthers will have to make some tough cuts on both sides of the football. One position that Carolina solidified was kicker as they released Joey Slye and kept Ryan Santoso. Earlier this week, the Panthers acquired Santoso in a trade from the New York Giants.

*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list

Panthers ​​​​​​roster cuts

RB Darius Clark

FB Rod Smith

WR Krishawn Hogan

WR Ishmael Hyman

WR Micah Simon

OT Matt Kaskey*

OT Martez Ivey

G Marquel Harrell

DE Kendall Donnerson

DE Austin Larkin

DT Walter Palmore

DT Mike Panasiuk*

DT Caraun Reid

LB Jonathan Celestin

LB Paddy Fisher

LB Nate Hall

S Brian Cole

S Doug Middleton

S LaDarius Wiley

K Joey Slye

Panthers ​​53-man roster following roster cuts

TBD