Carolina Panthers roster cuts following 2021 training camp

The Carolina Panthers wrapped up the 2021 NFL preseason with a 34-9 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday night. The Panthers, along with the rest of the 31 NFL teams, will be making roster cuts over the next week to get down to the 53-man limit.
The Panthers will have to make some tough cuts on both sides of the football. One position that Carolina solidified was kicker as they released Joey Slye and kept Ryan Santoso. Earlier this week, the Panthers acquired Santoso in a trade from the New York Giants.
*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list
Panthers roster cuts
RB Darius Clark
FB Rod Smith
WR Krishawn Hogan
WR Ishmael Hyman
WR Micah Simon
OT Matt Kaskey*
OT Martez Ivey
G Marquel Harrell
DE Kendall Donnerson
DE Austin Larkin
DT Walter Palmore
DT Mike Panasiuk*
DT Caraun Reid
LB Jonathan Celestin
LB Paddy Fisher
LB Nate Hall
S Brian Cole
S Doug Middleton
S LaDarius Wiley
K Joey Slye
Panthers 53-man roster following roster cuts
TBD