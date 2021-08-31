New England Patriots roster cuts following 2021 training camp

The New England Patriots are still adjusting to life without Tom Brady, and the quarterback position is once again in the spotlight in 2021. The incumbent Cam Newton is expected to be the starter, but rookie Mac Jones has garnered a lot of praise from the coaching staff. There could be a transition later in the year if the Patriots are struggling.

The offense will be fluid in general, with Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith at tight end. Damien Harris is expected to be the lead running back, but you never know with New England. The wide receivers are also in a flux, although Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers are expected to be the top options ahead of Kendrick Bourne.

*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list

Patriots ​​​​​​roster cuts

TE Troy Fumagalli*

TE Kahale Warring

WR Marvin Hall

WR Devin Ross

OL Jerald Hawkins

OL R.J. Prince

LB Cassh Maluia

DB Malik Grant

LS Brian Khoury

Patriots ​​53-man roster following roster cuts

TBD