Las Vegas Raiders roster cuts following 2021 training camp

The Las Vegas Raiders enter what is pivotal season for head coach Jon Gruden with most of last year’s squad back. Derek Carr will lead the offense once again and Darren Waller figures to be his top target. The Raiders will need to improve defensively to take a big step forward in 2021.
The running back situation is interesting with Las Vegas adding Kenyan Drake to the group. Josh Jacobs is the workhorse back, but injury concerns and short-yardage struggles means Drake could see significant work. The Raiders also hope Henry Ruggs, a receiver they took high in the first round, can explode this year. He’ll need to establish himself as the top receiver in a group featuring Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow, Willie Snead and John Brown.
*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list
Raiders roster cuts
QB Case Cookus
RB Bo Scarbrough
WR Marcell Ateman
WR Trey Quinn
WR Caleb Scott
G Parker Ehinger
DT Darius Stills
DT Ethan Westbrooks
LB Te’von Coney
CB De’Vante Bausby
CB Rasul Douglas
K Dominik Eberle
P Corliss Waitman
LS Liam McCullough
Raiders 53-man roster following roster cuts
