Las Vegas Raiders roster cuts following 2021 training camp

The Las Vegas Raiders enter what is pivotal season for head coach Jon Gruden with most of last year’s squad back. Derek Carr will lead the offense once again and Darren Waller figures to be his top target. The Raiders will need to improve defensively to take a big step forward in 2021.

The running back situation is interesting with Las Vegas adding Kenyan Drake to the group. Josh Jacobs is the workhorse back, but injury concerns and short-yardage struggles means Drake could see significant work. The Raiders also hope Henry Ruggs, a receiver they took high in the first round, can explode this year. He’ll need to establish himself as the top receiver in a group featuring Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow, Willie Snead and John Brown.

*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list

Raiders ​​​​​​roster cuts

QB Case Cookus

RB Bo Scarbrough

WR Marcell Ateman

WR Trey Quinn

WR Caleb Scott

G Parker Ehinger

DT Darius Stills

DT Ethan Westbrooks

LB Te’von Coney

CB De’Vante Bausby

CB Rasul Douglas

K Dominik Eberle

P Corliss Waitman

LS Liam McCullough

Raiders ​​53-man roster following roster cuts

TBD