Los Angeles Rams roster cuts following 2021 training camp

The Los Angeles Rams have their starting quarterback and a bulk of their offensive skill position players set heading into the regular season, but there’s a few battles to continue to keep tabs on.
The team was dealt a huge blow at the beginning of training camp when running back Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles that will sideline him for the season. To provide depth alongside Darrell Henderson, the team traded for New England Patriots back Sony Michel. It will be interesting to see how they split the reps between the two backs to start the season.
With Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp entrenched as the top two wide receivers on the depth chart, the question turns to who will be the third option. Veteran DeSean Jackson will be ready in time for the season opener but so will the likes of Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell.
*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list
Rams roster cuts
QB Devlin Hodges
RB Raymond Calais*
WR Jeremiah Haydel
TE Kyle Markway
OT Ryan Pope
G Jeremiah Kolone
G Jordan Meredith
DE Maximilian Roberts
DT George Silvanic
LB Derrick Moncrief
DB Paris Ford
DB Brontae Harris
DB Dayan Lake
DB Donovan Olumba
DB Troy Warner
K Austin MacGinnis
LS Steven Wirtel
Rams 53-man roster following roster cuts
