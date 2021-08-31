Los Angeles Rams roster cuts following 2021 training camp

The Los Angeles Rams have their starting quarterback and a bulk of their offensive skill position players set heading into the regular season, but there’s a few battles to continue to keep tabs on.

The team was dealt a huge blow at the beginning of training camp when running back Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles that will sideline him for the season. To provide depth alongside Darrell Henderson, the team traded for New England Patriots back Sony Michel. It will be interesting to see how they split the reps between the two backs to start the season.

With Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp entrenched as the top two wide receivers on the depth chart, the question turns to who will be the third option. Veteran DeSean Jackson will be ready in time for the season opener but so will the likes of Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell.

*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list

Rams ​​​​roster cuts

QB Devlin Hodges

RB Raymond Calais*

WR Jeremiah Haydel

TE Kyle Markway

OT Ryan Pope

G Jeremiah Kolone

G Jordan Meredith

DE Maximilian Roberts

DT George Silvanic

LB Derrick Moncrief

DB Paris Ford

DB Brontae Harris

DB Dayan Lake

DB Donovan Olumba

DB Troy Warner

K Austin MacGinnis

LS Steven Wirtel

Rams 53-man roster following roster cuts

TBD