Baltimore Ravens roster cuts following 2021 training camp

The Baltimore Ravens are the favorites to win the AFC North this season, but they suffered a tough blow during the preseason with the loss of running back J.K. Dobbins for the season. He will likely miss the entire season with a torn ACL suffered in the third preseason game as Gus Edwards is now the team’s starting running back in 2021. The battle for snaps behind him will be between Justice Hill and Ty’Son Williams, who appears to have the edge going into the season.

Baltimore’s top wide receiver Marquise Brown returned to practice after missing a decent chunk of training camp with a hamstring injury. He appears likely to be ready for Week 1 alongside free agent signee Sammy Watkins. Rookie Rashod Bateman underwent groin surgery during camp and is expected to return at some point in September. Baltimore does not go too deep into their wide receiver depth chart with how often the Ravens run the ball.

Lamar Jackson played just one series during the preseason and missed some time after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time. If he has to miss any games, Tyler Huntley could be the replacement with Trace McSorley battling through a back injury.

*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list

Ravens ​​​​​​roster cuts

QB Kenji Bahar

WR Michael Dereus

WR Devin Gray

WR Siaosi Mariner

TE Eli Wolf

OT Andre Smith

OL Michael Schofield

OLB Aaron Adeoye

CB Davontae Harris

DB Jordan Richards

P Johnny Townsend

Ravens ​​53-man roster following roster cuts