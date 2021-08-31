New Orleans Saints roster cuts following 2021 training camp

Transitioning into the post-Drew Brees era, the biggest question for the New Orleans Saints heading into training camp was who would be taking snaps as the starting quarterback. Heading into the regular season, they have a definitive answer.

Jameis Winston beat out Taysom Hill for the right to call himself the Day 1 starter in the bayou and in retrospect, it ended up not being particularly close. Winston impressed in camp and sealed himself the job by completing nine of 10 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns in their preseason bout with Jacksonville.

Another battle to keep tabs on heading into the season is who will emerge as the No. 2 WR option behing Michael Thomas. Tre’Quan Smith is a steady hand but rookie Marquez Callaway really turned heads throughout the preseason.

*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list

Saints roster cuts

RB Stevie Scott

WR Jake Lampman

WR Tommylee Lewis

WR Jalen McCleskey

TE Josh Pederson

OL Michael Brown

OT Kyle Murphy

DE Marcus Willoughby*

LB Quentin Poling

LB Sutton Smith

LB Noah Spence

CB Prince Amukamara

DB Adonis Alexander

DB Bryce Thompson*

DB Lawrence Woods

K Brett Maher

P Nolan Cooney

Saints 53-man roster following roster cuts