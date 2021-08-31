New Orleans Saints roster cuts following 2021 training camp

Transitioning into the post-Drew Brees era, the biggest question for the New Orleans Saints heading into training camp was who would be taking snaps as the starting quarterback. Heading into the regular season, they have a definitive answer.
Jameis Winston beat out Taysom Hill for the right to call himself the Day 1 starter in the bayou and in retrospect, it ended up not being particularly close. Winston impressed in camp and sealed himself the job by completing nine of 10 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns in their preseason bout with Jacksonville.
Another battle to keep tabs on heading into the season is who will emerge as the No. 2 WR option behing Michael Thomas. Tre’Quan Smith is a steady hand but rookie Marquez Callaway really turned heads throughout the preseason.
*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list
Saints roster cuts
RB Stevie Scott
WR Jake Lampman
WR Tommylee Lewis
WR Jalen McCleskey
TE Josh Pederson
OL Michael Brown
OT Kyle Murphy
DE Marcus Willoughby*
LB Quentin Poling
LB Sutton Smith
LB Noah Spence
CB Prince Amukamara
DB Adonis Alexander
DB Bryce Thompson*
DB Lawrence Woods
K Brett Maher
P Nolan Cooney