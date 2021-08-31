 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Seattle Seahawks roster cuts following 2021 training camp

NFL teams are cutting down to the 53-player maximum. We’ll break down the moves as the Seattle Seahawks sort out their roster decisions.

By Erik Butch
The Seattle Seahawks figure to be in the playoff picture this year following a rocky start to the offseason with Russell Wilson. Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson stole the headlines, but Wilson and the Seahawks appear to have made amends and are ready for a postseason run in 2021.

Chris Carson is the No. 1 option out of the backfield, and behind him is a bit of uncertainty in terms of who will see the most touches between Rashaad Penny and Alex Collins with Travis Homer potentially providing additional depth.

The Seahawks have a fantastic wide receiver duo with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett as the top two options. Rookie D’Wayne Eskridge missed a large portion of the offseason but returned to play in the final preseason game as he battles for the No. 3 wide receiver spot with Freddie Swain. John Ursua was in the mix for a final roster spot before tearing his ACL in the second preseason game.

*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list

Seahawks ​​​​​​roster cuts

QB Alex McGough
RB Cameron Scarlett
WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams
TE Luke Willson
TE Dominick Wood-Anderson
OT Lukayus McNeil
DE Alex Tchangam
DT Cedrick Lattimore
DT Walter Palmore
LB Nate Evans
CB Pierre Desir
CB Jordan Miller

Seahawks ​​53-man roster following roster cuts

TBD

