Seattle Seahawks roster cuts following 2021 training camp

The Seattle Seahawks figure to be in the playoff picture this year following a rocky start to the offseason with Russell Wilson. Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson stole the headlines, but Wilson and the Seahawks appear to have made amends and are ready for a postseason run in 2021.

Chris Carson is the No. 1 option out of the backfield, and behind him is a bit of uncertainty in terms of who will see the most touches between Rashaad Penny and Alex Collins with Travis Homer potentially providing additional depth.

The Seahawks have a fantastic wide receiver duo with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett as the top two options. Rookie D’Wayne Eskridge missed a large portion of the offseason but returned to play in the final preseason game as he battles for the No. 3 wide receiver spot with Freddie Swain. John Ursua was in the mix for a final roster spot before tearing his ACL in the second preseason game.

*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list

Seahawks ​​​​​​roster cuts

QB Alex McGough

RB Cameron Scarlett

WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams

TE Luke Willson

TE Dominick Wood-Anderson

OT Lukayus McNeil

DE Alex Tchangam

DT Cedrick Lattimore

DT Walter Palmore

LB Nate Evans

CB Pierre Desir

CB Jordan Miller

Seahawks ​​53-man roster following roster cuts

