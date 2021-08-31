Pittsburgh Steelers roster cuts following 2021 training camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers are riding into presumably the final year of having quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center and will have a variety of offensive skill weapons to turn to come Week 1.

Pittsburgh has a variety of receivers vying for the top spot but Juju Smith-Schuster will come out of training camp as the top guy with Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool remaining as good deep-ball targets. Rookie Najee Harris and Anthony Johnson will be the one-two punch at running back while Benny Snell, Jaylen Samuels, and Kalen Ballage will still battle it out for the third slot. And Eric Ebron is the starter at tight end but is feeling the heat from rookie Pat Freiermuth.

*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list

Steelers ​roster cuts

RB Tony Brooks-James

RB Pete Guerriero

WR Anthony Johnson

WR Isaiah McKoy

WR Mathew Sexton

WR Tyler Simmons

TE Marcus Baugh

OL Aviante Collins

OL Malcolm Pridgeon

OL Brandon Walton

DE Abdullah Anderson

DT T.J. Carter

LB Calvin Bundage

CB Shakur Brown

CB Lafayette Pitts

S Antoine Brooks Jr.*

S Lamont Wade

DB Stephen Denmark

K Sam Sloman

Steelers 53-man roster following roster cuts

TBD