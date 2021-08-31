Houston Texans roster cuts following 2021 training camp

David Culley has gone through a brutal first offseason as the head coach of the Houston Texans surrounding their star quarterback Deshaun Watson. After wanting out of the organization, roughly two dozen sexual assault accusations have gone his way and his future in the NFL is uncertain.

While Watson’s legal situation plays out, Tyrod Taylor will be the starter at quarterback for the Houston Texans. Watson has yet to be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, so he could technically be in the lineup. It’s more likely we’ve seen his final snap with the organization, which is likely in the process of trying to find a new home for Watson.

The running back position is going to be interesting to see as the group has four players with significant NFL experience with David Johnson, Phillip Lindsay, Mark Ingram II and Rex Burkhead making this a full running-back-by-committee approach. Houston is a bit uninspiring at the wide receiver position behind Brandin Cooks. Chris Conley and Nico Collins figure to be the two next best receiver options, and Keke Coutee should get some slot opportunities with Anthony Miller out indefinitely.

Texans ​​​​​roster cuts

RB Dontrell Hilliard

RB Darius Jackson

WR Isaiah Coulter

TE Kahale Warring

OL Drake Jackson

OT Roderick Johnson

DL Brandon Dunn

DT Auzoyah Alufohai

