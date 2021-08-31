Tennessee Titans roster cuts following 2021 training camp

The Tennessee Titans are the favorites to win the AFC South following their third preseason game. Ryan Tannehill, who is vaccinated, was placed on the reserve/COVID list, and the backup is unclear at this point in a camp battle between recent signing Matt Barkley and Logan Woodside.
Derrick Henry should carry a massive load out of the backfield once again as one of the few true workhorse backs in the NFL. Brian Hill was among the players hoping for a shot at the backup role, but he landed on the season-ending injured reserve. Darrynton Evans is likely the No. 2 back on the Titans with Mekhi Sargent, Jeremy McNichols and Javian Hawkins in the mix for running back depth.
The Titans have a high-level wide receiver duo with A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, and both are expected to be ready for Week 1. Josh Reynolds figures to be the No. 3 option followed by potential options including Dez Fitzpatrick, Chester Rogers, Marcus Johnson and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.
*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list
Titans roster cuts
WR Cody Hollister
TE Gabe Holmes
TE Deon Yelder
OL Paul Adams*
OL Chandon Herring
OL Ross Reynolds*
OG Adam Coon
DL Freedom Akinmoladun
LB Cassh Maluia
LB John Simon
CB Kevin Peterson
DB Nate Brooks
DB Reggie Floyd
DB Clayton Geathers
DB Maurice Smith
DB Tedric Thompson
K Tucker McCann
P James Smith
Titans 53-man roster following roster cuts
