Minnesota Vikings roster cuts following 2021 training camp

Kirk Cousins refusing to get vaccinated from COVID-19 is a story that likely will not go away any time soon, so we’ll see if this will become an issue for him and the Minnesota Vikings during the regular season. They appear to be a fringe playoff team in 2021.

The only questions in the backfield come behind Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison. Minnesota re-signed Ameer Abdullah this offseason and drafted Kene Nwangwu in the fourth round, but he went down with a knee injury, which led to the signing of Ito Smith.

The Vikings have an underrated duo of wideouts with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, but there’s a battle for the No. 3 wide receiver role. Nobody has jumped out and grabbed the spot, and it could go to a number of options including Chad Beebe, who is reportedly the frontrunner for that position among Dede Westbrook, Ihmir Smith-Marsette and K.J. Osborn.

*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list

Vikings ​​​​roster cuts

QB Danny Etling

RB Ito Smith

WR Warren Jackson

WR Blake Proehl*

OT Evin Ksiezarczyk

C Cohl Cabral

DE Jordan Brailford

DT Zeandae Johnson

DT Jordon Scott*

LB Christian Elliss

CB Amari Henderson

CB Dylan Mabin

K Riley Patterson

LS Turner Bernard

Vikings 53-man roster following roster cuts