Minnesota Vikings roster cuts following 2021 training camp

Kirk Cousins refusing to get vaccinated from COVID-19 is a story that likely will not go away any time soon, so we’ll see if this will become an issue for him and the Minnesota Vikings during the regular season. They appear to be a fringe playoff team in 2021.
The only questions in the backfield come behind Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison. Minnesota re-signed Ameer Abdullah this offseason and drafted Kene Nwangwu in the fourth round, but he went down with a knee injury, which led to the signing of Ito Smith.
The Vikings have an underrated duo of wideouts with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, but there’s a battle for the No. 3 wide receiver role. Nobody has jumped out and grabbed the spot, and it could go to a number of options including Chad Beebe, who is reportedly the frontrunner for that position among Dede Westbrook, Ihmir Smith-Marsette and K.J. Osborn.
*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list
Vikings roster cuts
QB Danny Etling
RB Ito Smith
WR Warren Jackson
WR Blake Proehl*
OT Evin Ksiezarczyk
C Cohl Cabral
DE Jordan Brailford
DT Zeandae Johnson
DT Jordon Scott*
LB Christian Elliss
CB Amari Henderson
CB Dylan Mabin
K Riley Patterson
LS Turner Bernard