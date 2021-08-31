Washington Football Team roster cuts following 2021 training camp

The Washington Football Team should be in the mix for the NFC East without a clear favorite in the division. Head coach Ron Rivera announced Ryan Fitzpatrick to be the starting quarterback for a job that was never in question, but Taylor Heinicke would step in if Fitzpatrick struggles.

With the release of Lamar Miller, rookie Jaret Patterson earned a roster spot after a strong preseason. He will be behind Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic on the depth chart but will provide an extra body along with Peyton Barber in the backfield.

Terry McLaurin will be Washington’s top wide receiver option this season along with Curtis Samuel, who missed a decent portion of training camp but is expected to be ready for Week 1. Adam Humphries should see plenty of looks out of the slot, and Dyami Brown figures to be in the mix as well. Kelvin Harmon and Steven Sims Jr. failed to make a spot on the roster.

*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list

Washington ​​​​roster cuts

RB Peyton Barber

RB Lamar Miller

WR Kelvin Harmon

WR Steven Sims Jr.

TE Nick Guggemos

TE Temarrick Hemingway

OT Rick Leonard*

OT David Sharpe

DT Justus Reed

LB Justin Phillips

CB Jordan Brown

CB Chris Miller

CB Greg Stroman

Washington ​53-man roster following roster cuts

