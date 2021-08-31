Arizona Cardinals roster cuts following 2021 training camp

The Arizona Cardinals head into a pivotal season for head coach Kliff Kingsbury and QB Kyler Murray. This is Year 3 of the Kingsbury era, meaning the Cardinals have to at least make the playoffs for him to show improvement. Murray also needs to show his production from last season can translate into a contending franchise.

The backfield workload between Chase Edmonds and James Conner will be a story all season. Rookie Rondale Moore has been involved in various packages during the preseason, creating intrigue for his role even with three wide receivers ahead of him on the depth chart.

*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list

Cardinals ​roster cuts

RB Tavien Feaster

RB Ito Smith

WR Rico Gafford

WR Aleva Hifo

WR KeeSean Johnson

WR A.J. Richardson

WR JoJo Ward

TE Ian Bunting

C Michal Menet

OL Branden Bowen

OL Shaq Calhoun

DL Cam Murray

DL David Parry

LB Jamell Garcia-Williams*

LB Terrance Smith

LB Evan Weaver

LB Bryson Young

CB Picasso Nelson

P Tyler Newsome

P Ryan Winslow

Cardinals 53-man roster following roster cuts

