Arizona Cardinals roster cuts following 2021 training camp

The Arizona Cardinals head into a pivotal season for head coach Kliff Kingsbury and QB Kyler Murray. This is Year 3 of the Kingsbury era, meaning the Cardinals have to at least make the playoffs for him to show improvement. Murray also needs to show his production from last season can translate into a contending franchise.
The backfield workload between Chase Edmonds and James Conner will be a story all season. Rookie Rondale Moore has been involved in various packages during the preseason, creating intrigue for his role even with three wide receivers ahead of him on the depth chart.
*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list
Cardinals roster cuts
RB Tavien Feaster
RB Ito Smith
WR Rico Gafford
WR Aleva Hifo
WR KeeSean Johnson
WR A.J. Richardson
WR JoJo Ward
TE Ian Bunting
C Michal Menet
OL Branden Bowen
OL Shaq Calhoun
DL Cam Murray
DL David Parry
LB Jamell Garcia-Williams*
LB Terrance Smith
LB Evan Weaver
LB Bryson Young
CB Picasso Nelson
P Tyler Newsome
P Ryan Winslow
Cardinals 53-man roster following roster cuts
TBD