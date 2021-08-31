Los Angeles Chargers roster cuts following 2021 training camp

The Los Angeles Chargers enter the 2021 season with a new head coach in Brandon Staley and a rising second-year quarterback in Justin Herbert. The franchise has high hopes for this season, but will key players stay healthy and can the Chargers win some close games with Herbert at the helm?
One key battle in preseason was at receiver, with Jalen Guyton being the leader of the group including Joshua Palmer and Tyron Johnson. If Mike Williams continues to underwhelm, Guyton could eventually be the No. 2 guy alongside Keenan Allen.
*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list
Chargers roster cuts
QB KJ Costello
WR Michael Bandy
WR John Hurst
WR Austin Proehl
TE Matt Seybert
TE Matt Sokol
OT Darius Harper
OT Kyle Spalding
OL Tyree St. Louis
DT T.J. Smith
DL Chris Okoye*
DL Frederick Smith Jr.
DL Willie Yarbary
LB Davin Bellamy
LB Nate Evans
LB Jessie Lemonier
LB Damon Lloyd*
CB KJ Sails
CB Donte Vaughn
K Alex Kessman
P Lachlan Edwards
LS Ryan Langan
LS Cole Mazza
Chargers 53-man roster following roster cuts
