Los Angeles Chargers roster cuts following 2021 training camp

The Los Angeles Chargers enter the 2021 season with a new head coach in Brandon Staley and a rising second-year quarterback in Justin Herbert. The franchise has high hopes for this season, but will key players stay healthy and can the Chargers win some close games with Herbert at the helm?

One key battle in preseason was at receiver, with Jalen Guyton being the leader of the group including Joshua Palmer and Tyron Johnson. If Mike Williams continues to underwhelm, Guyton could eventually be the No. 2 guy alongside Keenan Allen.

*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list

Chargers ​​​roster cuts

QB KJ Costello

WR Michael Bandy

WR John Hurst

WR Austin Proehl

TE Matt Seybert

TE Matt Sokol

OT Darius Harper

OT Kyle Spalding

OL Tyree St. Louis

DT T.J. Smith

DL Chris Okoye*

DL Frederick Smith Jr.

DL Willie Yarbary

LB Davin Bellamy

LB Nate Evans

LB Jessie Lemonier

LB Damon Lloyd*

CB KJ Sails

CB Donte Vaughn

K Alex Kessman

P Lachlan Edwards

LS Ryan Langan

LS Cole Mazza

Chargers 53-man roster following roster cuts

