 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Los Angeles Chargers roster cuts following 2021 training camp

NFL teams are cutting down to the 53-player maximum. We’ll break down the moves as the Los Angeles Chargers sort out their roster decisions.

By Chet Gresham
&nbsp;Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley looks on during the NFL preseason game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Chargers on August 22, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers enter the 2021 season with a new head coach in Brandon Staley and a rising second-year quarterback in Justin Herbert. The franchise has high hopes for this season, but will key players stay healthy and can the Chargers win some close games with Herbert at the helm?

One key battle in preseason was at receiver, with Jalen Guyton being the leader of the group including Joshua Palmer and Tyron Johnson. If Mike Williams continues to underwhelm, Guyton could eventually be the No. 2 guy alongside Keenan Allen.

*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list

Chargers ​​​roster cuts

QB KJ Costello
WR Michael Bandy
WR John Hurst
WR Austin Proehl
TE Matt Seybert
TE Matt Sokol
OT Darius Harper
OT Kyle Spalding
OL Tyree St. Louis
DT T.J. Smith
DL Chris Okoye*
DL Frederick Smith Jr.
DL Willie Yarbary
LB Davin Bellamy
LB Nate Evans
LB Jessie Lemonier
LB Damon Lloyd*
CB KJ Sails
CB Donte Vaughn
K Alex Kessman
P Lachlan Edwards
LS Ryan Langan
LS Cole Mazza

Chargers 53-man roster following roster cuts

TBD

More From DraftKings Nation