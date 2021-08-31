Kansas City Chiefs roster cuts following 2021 training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs look to make a third straight Super Bowl appearance in the 2021 season, hoping to avenge a bitter loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final game of the 2020 season. The Chiefs will once again feature a high-powered offense led by QB Patrick Mahomes, WR Tyreek Hill and TE Travis Kelce.
The most intriguing position for Kansas City is the receiver group, notably the receiver on the opposite side of Hill. Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle has filled the role previously, but Mecole Hardman appears to be emerging as the favorite this season. He was a gadget player for two seasons but could have a prominent role in a pass-heavy offense this year.
*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list
Chiefs roster cuts
QB Anthony Gordon
RB Darwin Thompson
WR Antonio Callaway
WR Chad Williams
TE Evan Baylis
G Bryan Witzmann
DE Taco Charlton
LB Riley Cole
CB Zayne Anderson
DB Will Parks
DB Manny Patterson
Chiefs 53-man roster following roster cuts
TBD