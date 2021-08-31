 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Kansas City Chiefs roster cuts following 2021 training camp

NFL teams are cutting down to the 53-player maximum. We’ll break down the moves as the Kansas City Chiefs sort out their roster decisions.

By Chet Gresham
Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs watches from the sidelines during the first half of the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs look to make a third straight Super Bowl appearance in the 2021 season, hoping to avenge a bitter loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final game of the 2020 season. The Chiefs will once again feature a high-powered offense led by QB Patrick Mahomes, WR Tyreek Hill and TE Travis Kelce.

The most intriguing position for Kansas City is the receiver group, notably the receiver on the opposite side of Hill. Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle has filled the role previously, but Mecole Hardman appears to be emerging as the favorite this season. He was a gadget player for two seasons but could have a prominent role in a pass-heavy offense this year.

*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list

Chiefs ​roster cuts

QB Anthony Gordon
RB Darwin Thompson
WR Antonio Callaway
WR Chad Williams
TE Evan Baylis
G Bryan Witzmann
DE Taco Charlton
LB Riley Cole
CB Zayne Anderson
DB Will Parks
DB Manny Patterson

Chiefs ​53-man roster following roster cuts

TBD

More From DraftKings Nation