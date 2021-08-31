Kansas City Chiefs roster cuts following 2021 training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs look to make a third straight Super Bowl appearance in the 2021 season, hoping to avenge a bitter loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final game of the 2020 season. The Chiefs will once again feature a high-powered offense led by QB Patrick Mahomes, WR Tyreek Hill and TE Travis Kelce.

The most intriguing position for Kansas City is the receiver group, notably the receiver on the opposite side of Hill. Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle has filled the role previously, but Mecole Hardman appears to be emerging as the favorite this season. He was a gadget player for two seasons but could have a prominent role in a pass-heavy offense this year.

*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list

Chiefs ​roster cuts

QB Anthony Gordon

RB Darwin Thompson

WR Antonio Callaway

WR Chad Williams

TE Evan Baylis

G Bryan Witzmann

DE Taco Charlton

LB Riley Cole

CB Zayne Anderson

DB Will Parks

DB Manny Patterson

Chiefs ​53-man roster following roster cuts

TBD