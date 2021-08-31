Indianapolis Colts roster cuts following 2021 training camp

The Indianapolis Colts will look to make the playoffs again in 2021, this time with a new quarterback under center. Carson Wentz re-unites with his former offensive coordinator in Frank Reich in hopes of finding his MVP form again. The Colts will likely have Wentz and Quenton Nelson healthy to start the season after both suffered similar injuries in practice and were expected to miss time.

The Colts will be deciding between Mo Alie-Cox and Jack Doyle at tight end, but expect both to see the field. Wentz needs outlets and quick throws, something tight ends are useful for. He had two good ones in Philly with Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. There’s no reason Reich can’t use Doyle and Alie-Cox the same way.

*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list

Colts ​​roster cuts

RB Darius Anderson

WR Quartney Davis*

TE Graham Adomitis

TE Noah Togiai*

DT Joey Ivie

DE Damontre Moore

LB Skai Moore*

CB Nick Nelson*

K Eddy Pineiro

Colts ​53-man roster following roster cuts