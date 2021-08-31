Miami Dolphins roster cuts following 2021 training camp

The Miami Dolphins figure to be a fringe playoff team heading into the 2021 season. Tua Tagovailoa will be the guy at quarterback as he heads into Year 2 as a pro. The Dolphins have been among the teams mentioned to land Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, but that seems like an extremely risky move at this point with his legal situation.

The wide receiver group has been banged up for much of training camp, so it will be interesting to see how Tagovailoa and his top pass catchers connect early on. His former college teammate Jaylen Waddle is the only wide receiver who has stayed healthy all preseason. Will Fuller is suspended the first game of the season and returned to practice from a shoulder injury, while Preston Williams and DeVante Parker both missed quite a bit of time during camp, creating all sorts of question marks for who will emerge from this group.

Myles Gaskin will operate as the team’s No. 1 back, but the split reps between Salvon Ahmed and Malcolm Brown will be something to watch as all three players will see a decent amount of work. Mike Gesicki is a top-10 NFL tight end, and bringing in Hunter Long in the third round this spring likely means the Dolphins have some interesting plans for the positions in 2021.

*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list

Dolphins ​​roster cuts

WR Isaiah Ford

WR Robert Foster*

TE Carson Meier

T Jonathan Hubbard

T Timon Parris

G Tyler Marz

OL Jermaine Eluemunor

DT Jerome Johnson

CB Jaytlin Askew*

CB Terrell Bonds

S Nate Holley

