Philadelphia Eagles roster cuts following 2021 training camp

NFL teams are cutting down to the 53-player maximum. We’ll break down the moves as the Philadelphia Eagles sort out their roster decisions.

By Jovan C. Alford
Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (19) breaks a tackle after a catch and runs for a touchdown during the first half of the National Football League Pre-Season game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Jets on August 27, 2021 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles wrapped up the 2021 NFL preseason with a 31-31 tie against the New York Jets Friday night. The Eagles, along with the rest of the 31 NFL teams, will be making roster cuts over the next week to get down to the 53-man limit.

The Eagles will have to make some tough cuts on the defensive line and wide receiver. The wideout spot has been under the microscope for Philadelphia this summer. DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins and Greg Ward seem to be locks to make the 53-man roster. But J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Travis Fulgham, and John Hightower are on the roster bubble to fight for the last couple of spots.

*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list

Eagles ​​​roster cuts

QB Nick Mullens
RB Elijah Holyfield
RB Kerryon Johnson
WR Jhamon Ausbon
WR Hakeem Butler
WR Adrian Killins*
WR Marken Michel
TE Cary Angeline
TE Caleb Wilson
T Casey Tucker
C Harry Crider
C Luke Juriga
DE JaQuan Bailey
LB Joe Ostman*
LB Rashad Smith
CB Lavert Hill

Eagles ​53-man roster following roster cuts

TBD

