Philadelphia Eagles roster cuts following 2021 training camp

The Philadelphia Eagles wrapped up the 2021 NFL preseason with a 31-31 tie against the New York Jets Friday night. The Eagles, along with the rest of the 31 NFL teams, will be making roster cuts over the next week to get down to the 53-man limit.

The Eagles will have to make some tough cuts on the defensive line and wide receiver. The wideout spot has been under the microscope for Philadelphia this summer. DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins and Greg Ward seem to be locks to make the 53-man roster. But J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Travis Fulgham, and John Hightower are on the roster bubble to fight for the last couple of spots.

*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list

Eagles ​​​roster cuts

QB Nick Mullens

RB Elijah Holyfield

RB Kerryon Johnson

WR Jhamon Ausbon

WR Hakeem Butler

WR Adrian Killins*

WR Marken Michel

TE Cary Angeline

TE Caleb Wilson

T Casey Tucker

C Harry Crider

C Luke Juriga

DE JaQuan Bailey

LB Joe Ostman*

LB Rashad Smith

CB Lavert Hill

Eagles ​53-man roster following roster cuts

TBD