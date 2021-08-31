Atlanta Falcons roster cuts following 2021 training camp

Expectations are relatively low for the Atlanta Falcons heading into the 2021 season under first-year head coach Arthur Smith. They opted against going for a quarterback of the future during this spring’s draft, so Matt Ryan will head into his 14th season as the starting quarterback.

The Falcons have one of the weakest running back rooms in the NFL, but they added Mike Davis, who played well in relief of Christian McCaffrey with the Carolina Panthers last season. He will be the No. 1 back with Qadree Ollison likely to be the backup option and D’Onta Foreman also in the mix.

With Julio Jones no longer on the roster, Calvin Ridley should continue to prove to be one of the elite receivers in the NFL along with Russell Gage a the No. 2 wide receiver and Olamide Zaccheaus as the third option. The decisions needed to be made at who will provide depth at the wide receiver position between Christian Blake, Tajae Sharpe, Chris Rowland and Frank Darby.

Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts could be the story of this team, and the sky appears to be the limit with him in a talented position group that also features Hayden Hurst.

*Player who was waived with an injury designation and has reverted back to the team’s injured reserve list

Falcons ​​​roster cuts

RB Javian Hawkins

WR Jeff Badet

WR J’Mon Moore

WR Austin Trammell

OL Bryce Hargrove

OL William Sweet

OL Willie Wright

DL John Atkins

DL Olive Sagapolu

LB George Obinna

OLB Shareef Miller

CB Marcus Murphy

P Sterling Hofrichter

Falcons ​53-man roster following roster cuts